The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 126 lives and properties worth N40 million in 34 fire incidents across the state in September.

The service’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Mohammed added that 12 lives were lost during the period while properties worth N14 million were destroyed by fire.

He said the service responded to 88 rescue calls and 20 false alarms from residents during the month under review.

Mohammed identified careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical materials, use of boiling rings and improper wiring as major cause of fire incidents in the state.

He urged residents to patronise qualified electricians and use quality electrical materials, avoid abuse of electrical appliances, and stop storage of petrol in their homes to avert fire outbreaks.(NAN)