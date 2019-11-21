Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State Government has said that it is studying the ruling of Kano High Court nullifying the Emirates in the state, with a view to taking immediate and appropriate action.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Thursday, regretted that despite the constitutional power and authority conferred on the State Assembly on such progressive and important issue, the court had ruled otherwise.

The statement stressed that the Government will not fold its arms and concede such constitutional power in the interest of the wellbeing of the people and general development of the state.

Malam Garba said pending its next line of action, the government would still recognize the Emirs as First Class Emirs and will continue dealing with them as such.

The statement advised people of the state to be calm, law -abiding and await further action.