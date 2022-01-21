From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has assured that government would continue to monitor and ensure the prosecution of anyone found culpable in the kidnap and murder of Hanifa Abubakar, an innocent five-year-old pupil at Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba on Friday.

The governor said already measures taken in the matter included the indefinite closure and withdrawal of the operational license of the school where the child was allegedly said to have been gruesomely murdered.

He said government was terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children could turn out to be their murderers.

Ganduje added that government had been in touch with the family of the deceased child and would remain so until justice prevailed in the case to serve as deterrent to others.

The governor, who commended security agencies in the state for the prompt action that led to the arrest of those allegedly involved, stated that government will meticulously follow the case to its logical conclusion.

He also commended the international community, human rights-based organizations and well-meaning Nigerians for their concern in the matter.

Ganduje also assured security agencies of government’s support in carrying out their duties of ensuring that Kano maintains its relative peace.