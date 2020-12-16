From Desmond Mgboh, Lagos

The Kano State Government has announced the closure of all public and private schools in the state.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, said the closure of the schools is with immediate effect.

Although the statement did not expressly indicate the reason for the sudden closure of the schools, it was, however, gathered that the closure may not be unconnected with the dramatic rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement advised parents whose children are in boarding schools to arrange and convey their children back home as from Wednesday, December 16.

The statement expressed regret over all the inconveniences the closure would cause to both parents and students in the state.