Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has ordered the re-opening of six technical colleges in the state to enable their students in the exit class participate in the forthcoming NABTEB examinations.

The directive, which was issued by the state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, said the techinical colleges are to resume immediately .

A statement signed by the Chief Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, on Sunday said the directive followed the approval granted by the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to the statement, the state government has also directed the immediate payment of NABTEB’s examination fee for all SS3 students in these technical colleges.

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate the smooth re-opening of the colleges, the sum of N15.6 million has been earmarked for the feeding of the students while N860,000 for up-keep of the respective colleges, said the statement.

In addition, the state government has provided all the required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to all the returning students to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The state government enjoined the Executive Secretary of the Board to impress it upon the Directors/ Principals of the six technical colleges to appreciate the exceptional gesture of the state government by doing what is expected of them. End.