The Kano State Government has targeted no fewer than 3.8 million children between the ages of one to seven for the meningitis vaccination across the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano on Sunday.

According to Anwar, Ganduje made the disclosure while flagging off the vaccination campaign at Danlasa village in Warawa LGA of the state.

“As a final push to get rid of meningitis among children between the age of one and seven, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has flagged-off vaccination campaign, at Danlasan in Warawa LGA, which targets 3.8 children across the state,” he said.

Ganduje called on the people to participate in the exercise and make sure that they present their children for the vaccination in order to ensure a healthier society.

The governor reminded the people about some of the diseases that were ravaging the society.

“But with similar vaccinations all such diseases are now history.

“We must always be proactive. Particularly in matters that affect our health. Therefore, don’t hide your children. Safeguard your future,” he said.

He said his administration had renovated and equipped about 300 health facilities across the state as part of renewed efforts to provide quality health care in the state.

“What we are doing now is to make sure that we take health care delivery system to people’s doorsteps. That is why we are doing our best in re-positioning the sector,” Ganduje said.

In his remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa said meningitis was one of tropical diseases disturbing African sub region and the 19 Northern states including Abuja.

The representative of the five Emirate Councils of the state, Mr Abubakar Gaya, the Dangoriba of Kano, assured of the cooperation of the councils towards success of the exercise.

The representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Bashir Abba commended Ganduje’s efforts in enhancing healthcare delivery in the state.(NAN)