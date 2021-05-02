From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved an increment in the length of service of teachers in the state from 35 to 40 years.

With this development, all categories of public school teachers in the state are to retire at the age of 65 and no longer 60, as was previously the case.

This was disclosed by the governor on Saturday night during an Award Night organised by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as part of the May Day celebrations in the state.

While making the announcement, Governor Ganduje recalled that the federal government had recently increased the retirement age and lengthened the years of service of its teachers adding that teachers in the state deserved a similar treatment.

The governor said the new policy was aimed at encouraging teachers to do more, while stating that the decision affected all teachers in the state from primary, secondary up to tertiary institutions.

Governor Ganduje stressed that ‘our teachers are our fathers. They are the backbone of sustainable development. Without education, there is no development. Then, if we are to sustain our system of education, then their welfare is absolutely necessary.’

In his earlier remarks, the Chairman of the Kano State branch of the NLC, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, expressed gratitude over the policy.

He called for for a similar review of the retirement age of public servants at state and local government levels, saying that this would reduce the massive increase in the size of state pensioners, which, in turn, will give a breathing space for the state pension fund to offset its liabilities.