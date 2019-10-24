Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano government has threatened to revoke allocation of over 250 shops at the Abubakar Rimi Market following the inability of owners to put them to use.

Managing Director for the Abubakar Rimi Market (popularly known as Sabon Garri Market), Uba Yakassia, in a press briefing, yesterday, lamented that the affected shops had not been put to use by their occupants for a long time and that the government was losing revenue from unpaid rents.

“We are going to take action about shops that are under lock and keys. We will draw the attention of the owners and where they failed to come, we’ll lock the shops and revoke their tenancy,” Yakassia said.

Uba, lauded the government for the installation of solar energy panels to power electricity supply to traders in the market, and lamented series of sponsored resistance by some youths in the market to the project.

Uba listed some of the issues raised against solar energy in the market as the high cost on charges and the 6pm switch- off time by users. He however assured that he has met the company handling the project on the complaints and that they have accepted to bring down charged to reflect tariffs paid for similar services in Port- Harcourt and Lagos.