From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than fifteen politicians have been hospitalized in Kano after thugs ambushed the convoy of the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abdulsalam Abdukadirim Zaure.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday night, was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Sunday.

He acknowledged the receipt of a report of the alleged transgression from one Ado Zaure adding that they had since commenced investigation to unravel those behind the attack.

Accounts from the senator’s camp revealed that they were attacked at Gadar Katako in Rimin Kebe area as they were returning from a condolence in Gayawa neighborhood of the area.

The senatorial candidate himself confirmed that about seventeen members of his convoy suffered minor and major injuries from the attack and were conveyed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital in the state for medical attention.

The attack, according to checks by Daily Sun triggered confusion in the area and fueled fresh concerns over the resurgence of violence during the 2023 general elections in the state.