Kano Executive Council has approved the completion of the multi-million naira abandoned Janguza-Durum-Kabo-Karaye Road awarded in 2010.

Contract for the road project, initially awarded by the administration of Governor Ibrahim Shekarau at the cost of N3. 424 billion had to be reviewed to N7. 020billion based on the scope of work from two coat layer surface dressing to asphaltic concrete wearing course.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He said the while the contractor accepted the new price and re-mobilised to site and work was in progress, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure noted the financial constraint of the state, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic effects on the global economy and re-scope the project from asphaltic concrete surfacing back to two-coat surface dressing and therefore re-scoped the project and put it at the sum of N5, 605, 424, 417.44 billion.

Garba said the council, however, rejected the proposed downward review of project cost which reflected a reduction of over N2 billion in order to allow for the execution of quality job and also to take care of the prevailing escalation in the prices of construction materials.

The commissioner pointed out that the project would be jointly finance between the state government and benefitting local government councils of Kabo, Karaye and Rimin Gado on 50-50 per cent bases contribution.

He also announced the council’s ratification of approval for the award of contract for the construction of Ganduje-Landigel-Jalli Road at the cost of N863 million.

