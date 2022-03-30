From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a bill for the establishment of the Kano State Mineral Development Agency (KASSOMIDA).

This is to enable the state effectively supervise the development of the solid mineral sector for economic development.

Kano State Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba announced this while briefing the media on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at Aminu Kano House, Asokoro, Abuja.

He said the council directed that a bill in that respect be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage into law.

Garba further explained that the creation of the agency would facilitate access to grants and development funds from the federal government which included but were not limited to the Ecological Funds and the Solid Minerals Funds.

The commissioner pointed out that the development would also ensure environmental management and protection by tackling illegal operations as the few employees of the federal government cannot cover the vast areas of land where such illegal activities are being conducted.

He also revealed that the council has approved the disarticulation of 1, 571 junior secondary schools (JSS) to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Garba added that a total of 783 JSS are to be handed over to SUBEB with immediate effect under the phase of the exercise.

He added that 788 other junior schools, whose disarticulation is to be implemented gradually, would commence by halting the admission of students for the academic session with immediate effect.