DESMOND Mgboh, Kano

Kano Government has said that Eid prayers will hold in mosques across the state on Sallah Day adding that thE worship would strictly follow all the COVID-19 protocols.

Responding to questions on the directive by the Federal government altering the order by state governors, Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba explained that Kano state had no choice but to go ahead with its approval for the Eid Fitri prayers.

“We have taken the decision for them to conduct Eid prayers in the state. To change gear now could amount to another thing and it makes no meaning,” he explained

“Our people will pray in mosques. We have already decided on this issue and strategies on how to ensure their safety have been put in place” he stated in an interview.

“Kano state government has been working hand-in-hand with the Federal Government in our efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to by worshippers at the Eid- prayer ground.

“You are also aware that already, operational guidelines for the controlled easing of the pandemic-induced restriction has been released.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the state Hisbah Board

to hold meeting with Imams and deploy its personnel to Friday (Juma’at mosques)across the state to ensure that worshipers comply with personal hygiene throughmaintaining social distancing, hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizers and face masks.”