From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has said that it might soon return to checking the temperatures of all persons and passengers crossing its borders as part of measures to check the rising case of COVID- 19 in the state.

The State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje dropped the hint at the Government House, Wednesday, during a COVID- 19 engagement meeting with the traditional institution in the state.

He said that, “After see what is happening, we may go back to the old system where those who are coming into the state would be tested for their temperature. Those who are found with high temperature would be referred to the necessary health facilities”

Current statistics presented at the meeting by health authorities indicated that the state lost a total of 17 persons to COVID -19 related complications from December 1st, 2020 date while cases of infection have been on the rise.

According to Ganduje, the state government would not fold its arms and watch the health situation deteriorate further than this adding that government, in conjunction with security agencies, have already worked out a template for an effective enforcement of COVID – 19 protocols, including the use of face masks in the state.

Ganduje, at the occasion, decried the reluctance by the majority make use of face mask, the refusal by some confirmed cases to be taken to isolation facilities and the refusal by those who had contacts with confirmed cases to come forward for test.

On the recent closure of viewing and event centers in the state, the Governor explained that the authorities carried an investigation and found that the proprietors of these viewing and events centers were not serious about implementing COVID- 19 protocols.

The Governor appealed to the Emirs of Kano, Bichi , Rano, Karaye and Gaya, including the traditional rulers of ethnic nationalities in the state to take the message of COVID – 19 to their respective domain and encourage their subjects to abide by the preventive protocols.