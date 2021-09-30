From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

As the menace of child street begging continued to rage in the city of Kano, the state government has announced its intention to establish an Anti-Street Begging Agency, in the state

The agency, according to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will partner with civil society organisations in the state to achieve its set objectives.

The governor disclosed this while receiving the leadership of Amalgamation of Civil Society Organisations in the state, during the state Executive Council meeting.

The delegation led by Ibrahim Waiya was at the Government House to strengthen the calls for streamlining the fight against street begging.

Governor Ganduje said ‘an agency will be put in place with full staff to look into this issue of street begging. We just cannot fold our hands and see the life of innocent kids being wasted away through this menace of street begging.’

Reiterating that street begging is an abuse of children, he observed that ‘it prevents them from learning the religion and modern education system.’

While appreciating the concern shown by the civil society groups, he assured that the state government would carry them along for the successful implementation of state policy against street begging. And for sustainability purposes.

‘We are happy to receive you and we are thankful for your unrelenting concern. It is true also that, we must evolve a new strategy in dealing with this issue,’ he explained.

Earlier the organised civil society groups had sent a letter to the governor intimating him on the need to partner with them in the effective implementation of the government’s law against street begging.

The letter was sent under the platform of Kano Civil Society Forum, dated September 23, captioned “Urgent Call to Ensure Total Enforcement of the Law Banning Street Begging in Kano State,” and was signed by Ibrahim Waiya and Peter Hassan Tijjani.

