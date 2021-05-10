From Desmond Mgoh, Kano

Kano State Government has said it would shut down more boarding schools if the state of insecurity across the country, especially in some of its neighboring states, continues to worsen.

Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Sanusi Kiru, disclosed this during a chat with Daily Sun in his office.

He noted that the state government was serious about security and would not hesitate to act with dispatch when it comes to protection of lives and property of the people of the state.

Justifying the shutdown of several boarding schools, especially those in the rural areas of the state, Kiru explained that it was good to act swiftly once there is a negative security report, insisting that, “it is poor judgement to allow your children to be attacked before you act.”

He said the 11 boarding schools in the state were closed down due to negative security reports, while adding that contrary to the thinking in some quarters, the students were not just sent home, but were relocated to other schools that were more secure for them to continue with their studies.

“I assure you that students of all the schools closed down, have been moved to other schools to continue with their studies,” he said.