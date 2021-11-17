From Desmond Mgboh Kani

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, Wednesday, disclosed that it wìll upgrade rhe status of five different cattle markets in the state.

The markets consist of the one at Falgore Cattle market in Doguwa Local Government Area and four other such markets across the state.

The Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP ) Ibrahim Garba Mohammed said that the upgrade entails the provision of loading and off-loading rwikl7amps, watering facilities, drainages, office space for market information, security and veterinary services, lighting for trade and security at night as well as toilet facilities.

He disclosed this while receiving representatives of Dairy and Farming Cooperatives from Falgore Community, who visited him at the project office

He further revealed that they have concluded plans to site at least five milk collection centers around the Falgore area, “So that members of your cooperatives can collect the milk in one location, from where it can be transported to markets or processors can come and buy, thus saving your women the trouble of travelling to the city to sell it”.

Ibrahim urged the people from the community to support KSADP towards realization⁵ts objectives, stressing that many of the project’s interventions would positively change the living standard of pastoralists.

He assured that KSADP and the state government was working together to initiate a programmers to enhance socio-economic inclusiveness for Fulani youth.

Earlier, the representatives of the Dairy and Farming communities, Haruna Mu’azu and Ardo Umar Lawan Motar Kara requested KSADP to provide schools for their children, engage their people in the project’s livestock fattening scheme as well as construct milk collection centers in their communities.

