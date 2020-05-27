Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The District Head of Dambatta town and one of the kingmakers of Bichi Emirate Council in Kano State, Alhaji Wada Waziri, is dead.

The deceased, who held the title of “Sarkin Ban” of Bichi Emirate Council died earlier on Wednesday.

The death of the respected traditional ruler was announced by the Kano State Government through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Anwar

The governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, extended his condolences to the people of Kano State, the people of Bichi Emirate Council and to the immediate family of the deceased.

‘It is with great shock and heartfelt feeling that I am, on behalf of the government and good people of Kano State, commiserate with Bichi Emirate and the families of the late Sarkin Ban Bichi, Alhaji Wada Waziri, over his demise,’ Governor Ganduje said in the press statement.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Governor Ganduje prayed Allah to give his family, the emirate and the state, the fortitude to bear the great loss.

In his tribute, the state governor described the deceased, who was a one-time labour leader in the state and the country as ‘one of the pillars of the traditional institution even before his appointment as Sa’in Kano in the old Kano Emirate.

‘He charted many courses in the quest for social justice, children’s rights and liberty for the downtrodden. Such qualities in him revolved around his sound upbringing. That was why he was highly disciplined and receptive,’ Governor Ganduje said.

‘Kano would forever remain appreciative of the contributions late Wada Waziri Ibrahim made to the development of the state and the nation in general.’