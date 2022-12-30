From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Road and Traffic Agency has registered no fewer than 52,242 tricycles in the state in the year 2022.

The Public Relations Officer, KAROTA, Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Nai’sa in a statement on Friday said that the exercise which was implemented under Tricycle Permit System of the state led to the arrest of a lot of bag eggs among tricycle operators in the state.

He restated the importance of the registration exercise, saying that anyone whose tricycle is duly registered would not use it to commit crimes or to engage in acts that are opposed to the society.

The spokesperson noted that the agency also arrested a total of 3,245 offenders as against 7835 offenders that were arrested in the previous year.

According to him, they intercepted alcoholic drinks (beer) worth over N500 million at different locations within the year, while insisting that they would not fold their arms and watch persons and business interests transport the outlawed product to the state.

He also observed that driving under the influence of alcohol could lead to ugly incidents, adding that they are duty bound to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

je stated that they have successfully demolished a lot of illegal structures obstructing the movement or blocking the views of vehicles while stating that anyone who erects structures on the road would not be spared.

Meanwhile, several respondents in the metropolis insisted that their officers were largely uncivil and disobedient of the law in the discharge of their responsibilities to traffic users, while appealing to the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to provide the necessary checks to some of their excesses.