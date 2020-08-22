Kano State Government, says it has begun discussion with a U.S. based Austin Educational Group International on ways to encourgae development of sporting activities in the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Fagge, on Saturday in Kano.

Gawuna who is also the President of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, gave the hint on Friday at the end of virtual meeting with representatives of the sporting firm.

The statement quoted Gawuna as saying that the collaboration was coming at the right time, as the state government created a ministry to cater for sports and youth development.

“Youth and sport developement remains one of the critical focus of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration in the state. “Partnership in this line will be of immense benefit to the state and the country. Sport is a strong element in youth development and curbing youth restiveness,” he said.

The statement added that the meeting was attended by the state’s Commissioner of Sports and Youths Development, Kabiru Lakwaya, Chairman, Kano Sports Commission, Ibrahim Galadima and Surajo Shu’aibu, Chairman of the Kano Pillars FC. (NAN)