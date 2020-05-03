Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Shehu Sani, has described the uncertainty in Kano State as “avoidable creeping tragedy”.

The senator in a statement he personally issued on Saturday night blamed clerics and political leadership in Kano for the deteriorating health status of those affected either by the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) or mysterious ailments that had sent dozens to their early grave.

According to him, in times of health emergencies, religious leaders in Kano have a history of promoting dangerous myths, hazardous superstitions and fictional narratives while the unsuspecting ignorant bare the brunt.

He believes that the political leadership in Kano was tragically bending towards the lunacy of the mythical, anti-science religious clerics thereby setting the mass of the populace the harm’s way.

“From Polio to Coronavirus, the North and the Kano have historically become a breeding ground and a harbinger of infectious and contagious diseases as a direct result of the misrepresentation of religion to undermine medical realities or the concoction and dissemination of bogus conspiracy theories and conjectures.

“Mass illiteracy and ignorance in Kano fertilize, catalyze and aggravate the Covid-19 situation in the state”, he noted.

He continued, “Interstate Almajiri exchange programmr will not solve the Almajiri problems in the North. The strategy of forceful ‘deportation’ of the Almajiri to their villages or their states of origins amounts to hiding our dirty laundry instead of cleaning them. The Almajiri you refused to educate and integrate but choose to forcefully take out to the villages, will return as bandits or insurgents.

“Their politicians and most elites use strategy of exploitation of religion to rise to power or preserve it and continuously undermined the region’s socio-economic-development.

“It is sad and unfortunate that while poverty and underdevelopment ravage the region, some political elite and leaders only take pleasure in exploiting the religious sensibilities and sensitivities of the gullible masses.

“The most efficient and effective way of inciting the mass of the people in Kano or most parts of the North against any idea, policy, sub stance or matter or against any science, technology, food or drug, is to induct or recruit religious leaders to rebuke or denounce it as a conspiratorial plot to reduce the number of Muslims, and it will be wholeheartedly believed by a gullible mass”.

He, however, called on the Federal Government and the World Health Organization (WHO) to help the people of Kano urgently.

Shehu Sani, has described the uncertainty in Kano State as “avoidable creeping tragedy”.

The Senator in a statement he personally issued on Saturday night blamed the clerics and political leadership in Kano for the deteriorating health status of those affected either by the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) or mysterious ailments that had sent dozens to their early grave.

According to him, in times of health emergencies, religious leaders in Kano have a history of promoting dangerous myths, hazardous superstitions and fictional narratives while the unsuspecting ignorant bare the brunt.

He believes that the political leadership in Kano was tragically bending towards the lunacy of the mythical, anti science religious clerics thereby setting the mass of the populace harm’s harms way.

“From Polio to Coronavirus, the North and the Kano have historically become a breeding ground and a harbinger of infectious and contagious diseases as a direct result of the misrepresentation of religion to undermine medical realities or the concoction and dissemination of bogus conspiracy theories and conjectures.

“Mass illiteracy and ignorance in Kano fertilize, catalyze and aggravate the Covid19 situation in the state”, he noted.

He continued, “Interstate Almajiri exchange programme will not solve the Almajiri problems in the North. The strategy of forceful ‘deportation’ of the Almajiri to their villages or their states of origins amounts to hiding our dirty laundry instead of cleaning them. The Almajiri you refused to educate and integrate but choose to forcefully take out to the villages, will return as bandits or insurgents.

“Their politicians and most elites use strategy of exploitation of religion to rise to power or preserve it has continuously undermined the region socsocio-economic-development.

“It is sad and unfortunate that while poverty and underdevelopment ravage the region, some political elite and leaders only take pleasure in exploiting the religious sensibilities and sensitivities of the gullible masses.

“The most efficient and effective way of inciting the mass of the people in Kano or most parts of the North against any idea, policy, sub stance or matter or against any science, technology, food or drug, is to induct or recruit religious leaders to rebuke or denounce it as a conspiratorial plot to reduce the number of Muslims, and it will be wholeheartedly believed by a gullible mass”.

He, however, called on the Federal Government and the World Health Organization (WHO) to help the people of Kano urgently.