The management of the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, has announced Monday Oct. 24, as resumption date for academic activities.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the University, Malam Abba Abdullahi on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the senate of the University approved the resumption at an emergency meeting held on Monday, and directed the students to resume for the second semester 2021/2022 academic session.

The statement quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku as reitrating commitment to the provision of conducive learning environment to promote standard of the university.

“The university has secured approval for new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in addition to other accomplishments in academic and infrastructure development.



According to him, there are five categories of works taking place at the university’s main campus presently, including those supported by the state government, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), philanthropists, among others. (NAN)