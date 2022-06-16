Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK), has established a Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) DNA Modular Research Laboratory for screening of cervical cancer in women.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku-Kurawa, said while commissioning the laboratory on Wednesday that it was established at the main campus for research due to the increasing cases of cervical cancer among women.

According to him, the laboratory, which is first of its kind in Northern Nigeria, will assist in research and treatment of women with cervical cancer, especially those from Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and other states of the federation.