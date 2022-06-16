Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK), has established a Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) DNA Modular Research Laboratory for screening of cervical cancer in women.
The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku-Kurawa, said while commissioning the laboratory on Wednesday that it was established at the main campus for research due to the increasing cases of cervical cancer among women.
According to him, the laboratory, which is first of its kind in Northern Nigeria, will assist in research and treatment of women with cervical cancer, especially those from Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and other states of the federation.
The VC stated that the center was established with a grant from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), adding that state-of-the-art facilities were provided to ensure better service delivery.
He tasked researchers to take advantage of the centre by conducting scientific researches to achieve the set objectives.
The VC assured continuous support for the centre, saying that “researches are now conducted not only for academic progression, but also for economic development”.
He expressed optimism that the centre would excel and achieve its objective.
Atiku-Kurawa disclosed that the institution had achieved a lot in spite of being among the new generation universities.
He commended the state government, under the leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, for its continuous support in moving the university to greater heights.
The Lead Researcher and Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences of the university, Dr. Iman Usman-Haruna, said “the centre is established to provide free services to women with cancer problems.”
She said about 1,500 patients were expected to benefit during the first phase of its programme.
‘’This research is a multi-centre study to be conducted in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, and is mainly on cervical cancer screening.
‘’We will be performing pap smear and HPV test for 1,500 women, samples will be transported to Yusuf Maitama Sule University for processing.
‘’This is through a grant from TETFund and with great support from the University management,” she said.
She applauded the Vice-Chancellor and TETFUND for their support for the actualisation of the project, describing it as a welcome development for the betterment of the society. (NAN)
