The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to the Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, to run part-time degree programmes.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Malam Abdullahi Datti, Deputy Registrar and Deputy Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the university, on Sunday in Kano.

He said that the approval was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the instituted, dated Oct. 26 and signed by the NUC Director of Academic Planning, Dr N. B. Saliu.

“The letter stated that the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has considered and approved the establishment of part-time degree programmes, effective from the 2020/2021 academic session.

“The approved programmes are: B. Agriculture; B.Sc. (Ed.) Agric.; B.Sc. Geography; B.Sc. (Ed.) Geography; B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics; B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics; B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry and B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology,” Datti said.

Meanwhile, the institution’s Director, Institute for Continuing and Innovative Education (ICIE), Prof. Abubakar Musa, has said that the sales of application forms for the six-year programme had commenced.

He said that the programmes would be run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Wudil main campus, Sports Institute, Karfi and the Kano State Institute for Information Technology, Kura campus. (NAN)