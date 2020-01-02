Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Kano government has commenced payment of N30,600 minimum wage to workers.

A statement by Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje right from the commencement of negotiations with labour, had indicated his readiness to pay the restructured minimum wage.

Garba said workers in the state were aware smiling home from their banks having been paid in the last week of December 2019.

He said based on agreement reached between the government and Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), the arrears of April–November 2019 would be paid in installments.

The commissioner, therefore, appealed to civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to duty and improve service delivery.

He also called on workers, particularly those in the revenue generating agencies, to work hard and ensure that taxable individuals and corporate entities remit taxes promptly to enable government embark on development projects.

In a related development, Katsina government has agreed to begin implementation with effect from this month.

The decision followed meetings between government and labour which ended last Tuesday.

A document at the end of the meeting said sequel to an exhaustive and fruitful negotiation on the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment of workers salaries for the state, local governments and local education authority, the negotiation teams reached an agreement for the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment in varying percentages of salaries to commence in January 2020 for all categories of workers.