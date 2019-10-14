Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Tiga Hydropower Station, initiated to address electricity problem in Kano State, is top be inaugurated by December.

Co-Consultant of the project, Balarabe Shehu, stated this when Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje inspected the facility in Tiga town at the weekend.

According to him, the multi- million naira project initiated in 2015 by former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had reached 90 per cent completion state and the projection is to complete it next two or three months. Shehu, who is Chairman MBS Engineerin said the control room and power houses for the project are 100 per cent completed.

He said the delay in the completion of the project was due to certain approvals from the Federal Government which needed to be accessed before certain aspects of the contract would be rounded up.

Ganduje, in his response said his administration was working on getting the required approvals from the Federal Government. The governor expressed the optimism that the 10 megawatt -hydro project once inaugurated would cater for the energy needs of homes, industries and street lights in the Kano metropolis.

“We are in touch with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. So very soon, this project will see the light of the day. Our state will bounce back to its industrial might, and other small businesses will also thrive. And that will go a long way in addressing unemployment problem among our people,” “ Ganduje said.