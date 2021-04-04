From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed optimism that the state-owned Dansoshiya Ruga Project would optimize benefits to herdsmen and reduce their movement from the North to other parts of Nigeria.

Ganduje spoke, Sunday, at the inauguration of the state livestock vaccination program at Dansoshiya Grazing Reserve, Kiru Local Government Area of the state.

“Let me stress our resolve to actualize the Dansoshiya Ruga project, which will greatly reduce movement of herdsmen from the North to other parts of the country” Ganduje stated.

He explained that already the state government was conducting a survey for the establishment of other similar ranching settlements in Dudduru in Gaya Local Government, in Fanyabo in T/Wada, in Matan Fada in Kunchi, Zoza in Rogo and at Zaura Babba in Ungogo Local Governments.

Ganduje insisted that the vaccination was intended to protect the health of the animals as well as prevent animal to human transmission of diseases adding that it would also facilitate an efficient production of Halal animal-derived food products to feed the growing population

Saying the exercise was free, he urged the herdsmen and those engaged in domestic animals reproduction and fattening in the state to take advantage of the exercise for the well being of their livestock.

The governor thanked the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Fund for their support in initiating the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, which he described as a flagship project of his administration.

Kano State Project Coordinator, Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad explained that the vaccination would last for 10 days, adding that 520 inoculators would conduct the exercise under the supervision of 25 veterinary doctors.

Head of Dansoshiya Pastoralists communities, Abubakar Rabo, said the vaccination was a turning point for them since such activity has not been conducted in the past few years.