Former Ajax striker, Kanu Nwankwo said he believes Ajax can beat Juventus and proceed to the next stage of the Champions League, though it won’t be easy.

Speaking to brila.net, Kanu, who won the Champions League with the club during his playing days said it is a great achievement for the Dutch club to get to this stage in the competition. He also added that if Ajax can play the way they played against Real Madrid, they could advance to the next level.

“It’s a great achievement for them to be in this stage,” Kanu said.

“I know it will not be easy for the Old ladies.

“I think, if they play the way they played against Real Madrid, they will go through into the next round,” he concluded.

Ajax played a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the first leg of the quarterfinals and would be hoping for a win in Turin.