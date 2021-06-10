From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has expressed his anger over the recent utterance of the President, Muhammadu Buhari who described the South east as dot in a circle during his interview on Thursday on Arise TV.

Kanu who condemned the Presidents comment however assured him that same dot in a circle will soon join the rest of the progressive countries as Committee of nations.

Reacting in a statement through the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said “In his pre-recorded AriseTV interview Buhari described Biafra as a “dot within Nigeria”. Well, hear this: The Earth is also a dot within the galaxy . But it’s still as great a dot as Biafra shall soon be amongst the comity of nations.”