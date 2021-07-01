From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The last might not have been heard about the planned actions of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the arrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian Government.

IPOB, which is still fuming over the alleged involvement of the Kenyan Government in the arrest, has urged Igbos to sever their ties with Kenya for allegedly betraying their leader, Kanu, calling for the boycott of Kenya Airways and trade dealings with them.

The group in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said they are particularly disappointed in the Kenyan President who they have accused of strongly involved in the present predicament of Kanu.

The president’s alleged action according to Powerful is against the 1949 Geneva Convention and the United Nations Code.

‘We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra express our disappointment with President Uhuru Kenyetta of Kenya and his Government over his role in the abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his subsequent smuggling into Nigeria.

‘We are still in shock why a president like Uhuru Kenyetta would stoop so low to collude with Government like Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari to abduct and dehumanise our Leader for doing nothing other than demanding the freedom of Biafrans from the Nigeria bondage.

‘Based on our preliminary findings, President Uhuru Kenyetta was very instrumental to the abduction of our Leader in Kenya.

‘The treacherous action of Uhuru Kenyatta against Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans at large is a clear violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, and United Nations Code.

‘We still don’t understand why Uhuru Kenyatta and some corrupt officials of his Government would prefer to betray Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans? Is it because of Nigeria oil money? Is it because of the paltry N100 million bounty placed on Kanu’s head by some Northern charlatans? Why will President Uhuru Kenyetta sell our leader Mazi Nnamdi to the Nigerian Government?

‘It is so shameful that Uhuru Kenyatta would belittle himself in a manner he has just done. By this wickedness and grievous sin, Uhuru Kenyatta has demonstrated his affection for the murderous Fulani terrorists ravaging the entire Nigeria, killing and maiming indigenous people in their ancestral lands,’ Powerful alleged.

Not leaving any stone unturned in seeking redress against the perceived injustice to their leader, IPOB has concluded plans to drag the Kenya President to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

‘Uhuru Kenyatta and his partners in crime should get ready to meet us at the International Criminal Court, ICC. This act of terror against our Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, a NATO citizen, a British citizen with a British International Passport and a member of other international organisations will not go unpunished.

‘As we continue with our investigations into this crime with a view to unmasking all the collaborators, we announce the following interim actions until further notice:

‘We call on all Biafrans both home and in the diaspora to boycott travels with Kenya Air Lines; to immediately stop patronising any product made in Kenya, and to boycott any business dealings with Kenyans. We cannot be relating friendly with anyone collaborating with our oppressors to keep us in perpetual slavery,’ Powerful stated.

Meanwhile, IPOB has urged the people to disregard any report of how and where their leader was arrested, according to him, they all lies and intended to blackmail Kanu.

‘All these cock and bull stories is to twist facts and blackmail our selfless leader who they have seen as the major obstacle against their agenda to completely Islamise and Fulani Nigeria. Nobody should believe these lies. They are only intended to demarket our Leader and puncture his global reputation and teeming support,’ Powerful explained.

