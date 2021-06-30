From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A social critic and public commentator, Dr Shae Bebeyi has warned the federal government to be cautious in handling the issue of separatist groups in the country saying it was not enough to arrest the IPOB leader, Maxi Nnamdi Kanu but the issue of injustice must urgently addressed.

Dr Bebeyi who spoke with our correspondent said the federal government must not be deceived that since it had succeeded in arresting Kanu the issue of Biafra will be out to rest , but said the Biafra agitation may be more tensed if the federal does not handle the issue with caution

According to the social critic, Kanu has become a phenomenon among the Igbo people with a large followings especially among the youths and it will be counterproductive if the authority thinks they can be cowed to submission of the issue bordering their minds are not addressed.

In his words’ Although, I detest some utterances and pereivedvactoons of Nnamdi Kanu, but one thing we can not take away from him is that he is gradually becoming an idealology especially among the youths and the most difficult thing to deal with is human idealology

“Buhari administration brought up people like Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho and many others to limelight because of gross injustice and nepotism to some sections of the country and until this administration addresseds

this issue which has continued to cause break down of law and order, there can not be peace, and hundreds of Kanu and Sunday Igboho may rise up again.

“Sincerely speaking is there anything wrong with the federal government to call for dialogue with all these agitators ? Threats and arrest certainly will not solve this issue, government reach out to these agitators, listen to their grievances and try to strike a balance

” We should learn a great lesson from the killing of Yusuf Mohamed the founder of Boko haram which led to serious security threat in the North East , Kanu must be given fair to avert escalation of another break down of law and order’ he added

