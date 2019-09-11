Arsenal made a big mistake when they sold Alex Iwobi to Everton. That is the view of Gunners legend, Nwankwo Kanu, who believes his former club should have done all they could to hold on to a player they had developed since he was eight.

Iwobi left the Emirates on deadline day, switching North London for Merseyside in a deal that could eventually total £40 million ($49million).

It was a transfer that came out of the blue, with Everton switching their attention to Iwobi after seeing bids for Wilfried Zaha repeatedly knocked back by Crystal Palace.

Arsenal rejected Everton’s initial offer for Iwobi, which was closer to £30 million ($37 million), but accepted the second when it arrived in the final hours of the transfer window.

It was a deal the Gunners hierarchy felt was a good one for the club, with the offer arriving at the end of a window that had seen Arsenal commit to over £140 million ($173 million) worth of transfers – including a club-record £72 million ($89 million) fee for Nicolas Pepe.