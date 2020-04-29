Former Super Eagles’ captain, Nwankwo Kanu has backed Gernot Rohr to continue as coach of the Nigerian national team.

Speaking with brila.net, the Former Arsenal, Inter Milan, Ajax and Portsmouth star noted that Rohr should be supported for what he’s doing with the team at the moment.

“Has he done well? Yes, he qualified the country to a World Cup, if you see his records he did not lose any game during the World Cup qualifiers proper, yes we didn’t go past the second round, but that doesn’t mean it’s a disaster,” Kanu said.

“It means that we can build from where he stops, so saying he should leave the national team now, whoever they are bringing in, it means the person will have to start afresh.”

The 43-year-old was also optimistic that Nigeria will book a place at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“I am 100 percent sure we can do it. If you look at our boys, they are doing well in their clubs and if you look at the team in general, you’ll see there is improvement everywhere.