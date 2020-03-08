Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has heavily criticised a letter allegedly written by the National President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, asking him to call the Fulani herdsmen publicly displaying arms in Awka, Anambra State, to order.

Kanu, who dissected Nwodo’s letter in a Radio Biafra broadcast, described the Igbo leader’s letter as “a shame” to the people of the South-East.

The IPOB leader stated: “Instead of using IPOB to send a message to the North, Ohanaeze is busy writing a love letter to the IGP. What a shame, stop your stupid grammar, only IPOB can save you.

He added: “This letter he is writing to the IGP, I earlier warned him in his house to expect this, but instead what did we get? They branded us as terrorists while the Fulani men carrying about Ak-47s in Awka are not. This is the level of betrayal we got from Ohanaeze.

“Nobody would believe Nwodo would be writing this kind of letter to the IGP, condemning the same thing we have condemned a long time ago. You think during the time of Mbakwe he would be writing such a letter, No,” Kanu said.

He urged Ohanaeze to watch the group stage its so-called ‘one-million-man’ march on June 20 in the US, promising that it would address all the insecurity challenges in the country.

The Igbo separatist leader also claimed that the prospective establishment of federal vigilante forces are a ploy by the Federal Government to protect Fulani herdsmen, warning that any IPOB President-General involved in their formation would be dealt with by the organisation.

“We do not want any federal vigilante in our communities,” he said. “They are informants. Any PG caught organising any federal vigilante, we would use him as an example,” Kanu threatened.