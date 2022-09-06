From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has condemned the continued detention of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, despite the verdict of the United Nations (UN).

The Igbo youth group, in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, yesterday, also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of enjoying the consequence of security challenge posed by the continued detention of the IPOB leader.

Ibem, however, maintained that the only way for the president to prove he is not happy with the situation and disprove the allegation that he does not detest the people of the zone is to release Kanu unconditionally according to public outcries and the United Nations’ verdict.

He further argued that the Boko Haram and bandits in the north had been found guilty of committing much atrocities yet nothing has been done to them while Kalu was being persecuted for agitating for the freedom of his people against oppression.

“It is very disrespectful for the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari to hold Kanu in detention despite the verdict by the United Nations demanding his unconditional release.

“The verdict of the United Nations on Kanu’s case is binding on Nigeria and if the Nigerian government continue to hold him against the international law and standard, we will take protest to United Nations headquarters for gross abuse of his fundamental human right to freedom and liberty.

“Nigeria is a member state of the UN and it is mandatory for President Buhari to obey its verdict.

“We are very aware that why Kanu is held in custody up till these time by President Buhari is because Kanu is an Igbo man and he hates the Igbo with passion.

“Buhari pampers his Fulani kinsmen who are members of Boko Haram, ISWAP and Fulani herdsmen/terrorists and who have committed worse atrocities against humanity. They have wiped out so many families, still President Buhari pampers them.

“These terrorists who are kinsmen of the president kill with impunity on daily basis and have sacked so many communities from their ancestral homes while occupying those communities. These terrorists have declared their own republic in some northern states like Niger, Borno, Katsina, his home state and Buhari is pardoning and releasing them unconditionally on daily basis. These smacks of selective justice.

“We are concerned because the rendition of Kanu to Nigeria has destroyed the peace the people of South East have been enjoying. Insecurity is the last thing we want now and only the unconditional release of Kanu will restore the peaceful nature of the South East.

“If President Buhari truly and sincerely wants peace to be restored in South East, he should release Kanu unconditionally as demanded by the UN that is very transparent in its verdict.”