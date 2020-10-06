The city of Benin played host to a number of Nigeria ex-international footballers on Sunday evening as the people of Edo State witnessed the best of football entertainment to celebrate the victory of the team Obaseki/Shaibu at the polls a couple of weeks ago.

The match, organised by friends of the current administration, witnessed the presence of some of the best players to have played for the Nigeria national teams at both junior and senior levels.

Two-time African Footballer of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu led the pack of stars which included China U-16 World Cup winner, Baldwin Bazuaye, Saudi ‘89 Silver medallist, Anthony Emoedofu, Senegal ‘92 bronze medallist, Friday Elahor, Tunisia ‘94 Nations Cup winner, Mutiu Adepoju and Atlanta ‘96 gold medalist, Taribo West.

Others, who also featured included China ‘85 goalkeeper Lucky Agbonsevbafe, Japan ‘93 star midfielder, Festus Okougha, ex-EPL star, Sam Sodje, former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, NPFL star Mfon Bassey and a host of others.