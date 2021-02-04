From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of South East Professional Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND) has lampooned leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and personnel of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) over alleged role in attacks on some Fulani herdsmen in Imo State.

CSEPNND National President, Madumere Chika, in a statement, yesterday, argued that the zone was not known to be hostile to strangers and warned that the profiling of Hausa pastoralists as bandits would paint the South East in bad light, especially at a period it is agitating to produce the next president.

Aside commending the Hausa community in the South East for maintaining peaceful disposition despite the attacks and abuses, Chika appealed to people of the region to reject Kanu and ESN stance on the herders.

He said Kanu does not represent the collective interest of the South East and that his disposition was painting Igbo in bad light.

He said the South East was a region known for its entrepreneurial spirit and republican nature, with huge investments in almost every part of Nigeria, and can’not be cast in bad light by IPOB.

“Concerned by the activities of Kanu and his followers, we rise to condemn all that this son of Ndigbo stands for, especially his antagonistic disposition towards the government of Nigeria.

“We are using this platform to distance ourselves and Igbo in general, from the threats issued to Fulani herders in parts of the South East, as we have always maintained that the freedom to reside and conduct legitimate business in any part of the country is sacrosanct.

“While it is a known fact that the people of South East have been marginalised and are still marginalised, we appeal to our people to remain calm and continue to push for their rights through lawful channels,” Chika said.