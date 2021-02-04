From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of South-East Professional Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND) has lampooned the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and personnel of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) over recent attacks on some Fulani herdsmen in Imo State.

CSEPNND National President Prof Madumere Chika, in a statement argued that the region is not known to be hostile to strangers and warned that the profiling of Hausa pastoralists as bandits would paint the South-East region in a bad light, especially now that it is agitating to produce the next president.

Commending the Hausa community in the South-East for maintaining a peaceful disposition despite violent attacks and abuses, Chika appealed to people of the region to reject Kanu and the ESN and they were not fighting for their interest.

He further called on security personnel to find thes perpetrators of the attack to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement reads: