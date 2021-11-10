From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), say that they are in ‘total support’ of the action of his lawyers, who had staged a walkout from an Abuja federal courthouse on Wednesday.

Kanu’s family has said that they were shocked by the way presiding Justice Binta Nyako handled the lawyers’ protest.

Kanu’s team of lawyers staged a walkout over the refusal of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow some of them, including the IPOB leader’s foreign counsel, access into the courtroom.

Family spokesman Emmanuel Kanu said that what the defence lawyers did was right.

The junior Kanu, speaking in a telephone chat, said that ‘in the face of such anger caused by agents of the state, what the lawyers did was the right and natural thing to do and we, the family members of Nnamdi Kanu, are in total support of their action; but we are not happy with the way the judge handled the protest.’

