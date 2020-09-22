Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has mocked Nigerian politicians who took part in the Edo election just as he attributed its success and transparency to the visa ban imposed as penalty for election riggers.

Kanu, in a statement by Emma Powerful said: “Here is Mary Beth Leonard, the courageous US Ambassador to Nigeria that delivered the first truly free and fair elections in the history of Nigeria in Edo State, something the EU and UK have failed to do for over 60 years. This amazing woman imposed ordinary visa ban on perennial election riggers and they quickly behaved themselves. Add a bit of Nyesom Wike and the tenacity of Igodomigodo and you have the perfect result.”

An aspirant for Anambra governorship election in 2021 on the platform of the PDP and son of the first female governor, Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN), has urged INEC to replicate its performance in other forthcoming elections.

Etiaba hailed the electoral body and security agencies for the successful and peaceful conduct of the election, which he said would boost the morale and confidence of the electorate to participate in future elections.

He expressed the need for both the INEC and the security agencies to ensure that nothing scuttles the forthcoming elections including Ondo and Anambra states.