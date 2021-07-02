From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja, Emma Emeozor

Federal Government said it has launched a manhunt for collaborators of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and would prosecute them irrespective of their status in the society.

At a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, revealed that Nigeria’s intelligence and security agencies were on Kanu’s trail across continents spanning two years before he was finally intercepted on Sunday.

“We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designing clothes and shoes.

“Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.

“We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

“They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee.

“However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.

“Finally, there have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.”

Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

An Abuja High Court had on Tuesday granted the Department of State Services (DSS) custody of Kanu after he was arraigned and denied bail. His next appearance in court is on July 26-27.

Meanwhile, a day after Kingsley, younger brother of the IPOB leader said the separatist leader was arrested in Kenya, Nairobi has denied the claim.

Spokeswoman for the Kenyan interior ministry said it was not aware of the matter while the foreign affairs ministry in Nairobi did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters said. The reaction of the government of Kenya came as confusion trails the location Kanu was intercepted by security operatives.

The British High Commission in Nigeria has also said Kanu was not arrested in the United Kingdom where the embattled IPOB leader is a citizen. In a press release, the Mission said: “In response to any question on whether Nnamdi Kanu was extradited from the UK, we can reaffirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK and nor was he extradited from the UK.”

The UK has said it plans to seek clarification from the Federal Government, circumstances surrounding the arrest of Kanu. At a press conference on Monday, Malami break the news of Kanu’s arrest saying he was intercepted following diligent intelligence by “our security and intelligence agencies.”

