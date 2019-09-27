According to Coordinator of the KHF, Pastor Onyebuchi Abia, the celebration being oranised in collaboration with Alliance in Motion Global, will be highlighted by a fourkilometre “Walk for Life” to be led by the KHF’s founder, Mr. Nwankwo Kanu (OON), who will be supported by other celebrities across human endeavours.

“The Campaign Walk tagged “keeping the heart beating” will start from Toyin-Opebi roundabout through Allen Avenue onward Ikeja Under Bridge to Customs Area Command and back to Toyin-Opebi roundabout,” Pastor Abia said. He said the one-day event would feature free OPD screening on heart, blood pressure and Hepatitis B and C tests, while Phillips Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited would provide professionals to conduct the screening, with Dr. Emmanuel Chibuike giving health talk on cardiovascular diseases.