From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is presently angry over alleged search of the group’s local vigilante, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in eastern forests, describing the move as discriminatory to other existing local security outfits in the country.

Kanu through a statement by media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful also took a swipe on governors of the southeast for condemning ESN, he wondered why they did not take a queue from the governors of the south and the north who he said gave a full backing to their own local vigilante.

According to Kanu “Amotekum has been on for a while, Miyetti Allah without any legal backing or permission from Northern governors, has a fully operational Fulani nationwide Vigilante group.

“No governor from the North has ever condemned Miyetti Allah for setting up a security outfit. No Northern journalist has written condescendingly about the illegality of Myetti Allah’s vigilante or questioned their right to have one.

“No Fulani or any other commentator has written or offered any critique of Miyetti Allah’s vigilante group but as soon as ESN was launched their COVID-19 infested Army and airplanes came out to search Biafran forests like Herod searching for baby Jesus.

“Nigeria is a country without soul nor conscience. A country where the voice of reason are silenced but educated illiterates serving the interest of the oppressors get all the media attention they need. Kanu claimed.