From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has rejigged his legal team by engaging the services of a senior legal practitioner.

His lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejofor disclosed this yesterday even as he failed to reveal the name of the legal luminary.

Ejiofor said that Kanu was highly elated when they visited him at the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, in company of the new counsel.

He said the IPOB leader described the visit and presence of the senior lawyer as ‘a surprise Christmas present’.

“Suffice it to say that as the lead attorney of Onyendu, I took advantage of the visit to unveil a legal giant, a distinguished and an accomplished member of the Inner Bar, whom I have chosen to fortify our defence team. The learned senior counsel is an excellent and a consummate learned gentleman, distinguished in academics and in the practice of law in our law courts. The reason that informed this arrangement is my unflinching desire to throw in every weapon in our arsenal to ensure that Onyendu gets the best at all times.”

He described the engagement of the senior counsel as a masterstroke, stating that with the stage they had attained in the ‘court gymnastics’ of the matter, it was auspicious for the legal giant to henceforth lead the defence team.

He, however, said that the IPOB leader was saddened by the manner some people he called ‘rebels or turncoats’ had destroyed his legacies.

“He expresses his deep disappointment and resentment at their despicable deeds. This class of persons include those who desecrate his command and control policy. Onyendu is particularly irked at their conduct.

“Further, he could not hold back his anger at the activities of deviants to the cause whose main preoccupation is the perpetration of mischief that is targeted at setting back the gains that have been recorded thus far. Onyendu condemns the activities of such deviants completely. He regards them as moles among his followers and assures them that their designs will soon catch up with them,” Ejiofor stated.

He further said that the legal team was poised to secure the release of other members who have been unjustly and unlawfully incarcerated in the various detention facilities of security agencies across the country.

“I must inform you that some members have been released recently. We have advised them to maintain some level of privacy in their interactions. We will not relent in our avowed determination to ensure that every member of IPOB in any detention facility in Nigeria is set at liberty within the shortest possible time. Be rest assured that God is on our side and that victory is ours.”