By Paul Erewuba

The Kanu Heart Foundation, in Abuja last week achieved a milestone when three ailing children had successful open-heart surgeries.

The surgeries were undertaken at the Alliance Hospital, Garki, Area 11 in the Federal Capital Territory, led by Dr. Rehan Sayeed Mohammed in company of other surgeons, who included Dr. Etobo.

Coordinator of the Kanu Heart Foundation, Pastor Onyebuchi Abia, who was also present at the hospital, while the operations lasted, described the event as a medical feat.

“It was long in coming and we thank God that the operations went without any hitch,” the coordinator remarked, adding that the three children were Ben Aruna, Kikilola Lawal and Kehinde Jaiyeoba.

“Two more children scheduled to be operated on in Abuja were held back in their localities and will now be operated on in February,” he said.

According to Pastor Abia, four children; Doris Onyeama, Memud Fadilullah, Sunday Jemima and Ogwuegbunam Benjamin were set to depart Nigeria on February 1 for Sudan, where they were scheduled to be operated on at the Salem Cardiac Center in the country’s capital, Khartoum