From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The interception, continued detention and retrial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, homeland security and resolutions of the second Southern Governors’ meeting in Lagos, will top the agenda of the National Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo meeting in Enugu, today.

This is as some leading Igbo groups, including the Nzuko Umunna, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Imeobi Igbo Forum (IIF) and Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) are already mobilising legal practitioners of Igbo origin to defend the detained self-determination agitator.

A member of the highest decision making organ of Ohanaeze told Saturday Sun that the apex Igbo body had been expected to speak on the issue overtime, explaining that the wait would be over after this weekend’s meeting.

ADF urged the Igbo not to abandon the IPOB leader because the struggle he had championed for the self-determination of the Igbo.

“We in ADF had called on Igbo lawyers to rally round Nnamdi Kanu to secure his freedom.

“We reiterate our position and maintain that it is not a question of Kanu as a person, it is the Igbo Nation that is being held to ransom.

“The Nigerian authorities are toying with the aspirations of the ethnic nationalities held up in the crisis-ridden federation. And their arrogant attitude in using force to suppress those fighting for self-determination is anachronistic.

“We appeal to them to engage the agitators for the renegotiation of the Nigerian federation. Things cannot continue as they are today,” ADF stated.

Meanwhile, a forum of legal practitioners of Igbo origin, has said that it was in contact with Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Ifeanyi Ejimofor, and was monitoring the situation in line with acceptable international practices.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Aba on Monday, and presented to newsmen by Chief Ukpai Ukairo, on behalf of the group’s leader, Chief Chuks Muoma, the ILA said: “We are also giving notice that Igbo Lawyers Association will mobilise lawyers from across the globe to put up the best defence available under municipal and international law in defence of the rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Ukairo also said his group will interface with all Igbo organizations including the World Igbo Congress (WIC), for the attainment of its objectives which include to fight and protect the justifiable cause of the Igboman with fairness for justice and equity in Nigeria.

“We stand on the pedestal that there must be a fair trial within the prism of settled international guidelines to ensure justice.”

