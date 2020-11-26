Retired Nigeria internationals, Nwankwo Kanu, Mutiu Adepoju and Victor Ikpeba have paid tribute to arguably the greatest football of all time, Diego Maradona who passed away at the age of 60 at his home in Tigre yesterday.

The death of the Argentina, Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Napoli legend left the football world shocked and tributes have been flooding in for the number 10.

Former Arsenal striker, Kanu said: “R.I.P Diego Armando Maradona. Your memory will live on forever. #maradona #GOAT #football #argentina #legend @fifaworldcup #worldcup #best #memories.”

Former African Footballer of the Year, Ikpeba tweeted: “Repose en Paix Maradona.”

Adepoju who faced Maradona in USA 94 said: “Legends don’t die. They only take a rest #RipMaradona.”