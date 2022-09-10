The Indigenous People of Biafra has declared Tuesday, September 13, as sit-at-home in the South-East.

The pro-Biafran group stated that the directive was in solidarity with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who will be appearing in court on that day.

They insisted that there shall be a total lockdown of the whole five states in the South-East for two reasons: Kanu’s court appearance and the visit of the President, Major General Muhammad Buhari to Owerri, Imo State.

In a statement on Saturday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said IPOB is simply implementing an existing order to lock down Biafraland any day its leader will appear in court at Abuja.

The statement read in part, “The global family and movement of the IPOB wishes to announce to the general public, especially Biafrans that Tuesday September 13, has been declared a day of civil action in the form of Sit-At-Home in Biafraland.

“The Tuesday’s civil action is very important for two reasons: First, our leader’s Appeal court hearing that was supposed to be on October 11 has been brought forward to September 13, 2022.

“As usual, we call on Biafrans and lovers of freedom to demonstrate our solidarity with our leader who is bearing our yoke in detention for over a year now.

“IPOB never issued a new directive to Biafrans, but is simply implementing an existing order to lock down Biafraland any day the our leader will appear in court at Abuja.

“It was based on such agreement with our leader that informed the suspension of the initial Mondays sit-at-home declared by IPOB leadership in August of 2021.

“It is imperative that our people understand this and go about their daily work and businesses on Monday and get prepared for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 because Biafraland will be locked down completely.