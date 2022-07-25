From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the family of its detained leader have applauded the recent decision of the United Nations (UN) through its UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention urging the Nigeria government to Nnamdi Kanu, under the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, enjoined the Federal Government to obey the UN.

The UN, in its decision, had faulted the extraordinary rendition of Kanu and ordered he should be equally compensated.

The global body also recommended that Government officials responsible for the torture meted to the IPOB leader be investigated and punished.

While particularly commending Bruce Fein in regards to the recently issued UN opinion and his professional conducts, Powerful said it was a landmark victory for Kanu, IPOB and Biafrans worldwide.

He said: “In the same vein, we commend all those who quietly laboured and assisted in achieving this landmark victory. It is, indeed, a great milestone for Kanu, IPOB and Biafrans worldwide.

“We also express our profound gratitude to the United Nations and its Working Group for their courage in reaching this decision and issuing an opinion that comports with the tenets of international laws.

“It is our hope that Nigeria, as a member of the United Nations, will take heed and promptly obey and implement the UN directives. We caution that this is not a Nigerian court order that is often disobeyed without consequences,” Powerful said.

Speaking on the UN report, the IPOB leader’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu said the position of the family is that it will remain faithful to the entire United Nations and the enforcement they mentioned in the report, must be fully implemented.

“You know, Nigeria is a lawless nation, she is known for disobeying orders. But I don’t think they will have the ability to disobey UN orders. Even Kenya as well, they know they messed up, they should have released Nnamdi Kanu before now, because he has done nothing wrong.

“So, the UN should have to pressure and sanction, to force Nigeria to not only free Nnamdi Kanu, but to free Biafrans as well”.

On whether Nigeria will not disobey the order, Emmanuel said it was not an order given by a Nigerian court, “it is an international order where the whole world is involved, so, I don’t think they will mess about it.

“The report said Nnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally and as soon as possible, I don’t think they will waste time in releasing him, else, the UN will react”.

The younger Kanu said if the Nigerian Government fails to release his elder brother by the stipulated time, the family will deploy every available legal means to ensure the full implementation of the UN order.

He said with the UN report, the actualisation of the Biafra nation was at hand since the report said what the IPOB leader was doing is legitimate.