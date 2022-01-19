Commercial and social activities were crippled across the five states of the South East, yesterday, following a directive by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to residents to remain indoors in solidarity with leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whose treasonable trial resumed in an Abuja court, yesterday.

Our correspondents who went round major cities and towns in Anambra, Abia, Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi reported that the order received various levels of compliances ranging from total and partial.

Residents of some parts of Nnewi, Nnobi and Ichi in Nnewi North, Ekwusigo and Idemili South local government areas of Anambra State scampered for safety following the appearance of gunmen suspected to be enforcers of the sit-at-home order. There was pandemonium when the gunmen arrived in Sienna vehicles and warned that nobody should be seen on the roads.

Although nobody was harmed, the gunmen forced some drinking joints within Nnewi community to close abruptly and chased away their customers.

Earlier in the morning, the major areas in Nnewi including Bank Road, Nkwo Nnewi Roundabout, Nwany Imo Bus Stop, Izuchukwu Junction and Nnobi Road were all blocked with used tyres to prevent vehicular movements.

Hoodlums invaded a catholic church in Awada area, Onitsha and disrupted an early morning Mass.

The masked and weapon wielding hoodlums stormed St. Mother Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Awada close to Oraifite Street/Ukaegbu junction around 5.45am and forcefully dispersed parishioners.

Investigations revealed that the hoodlums continued their violent activities at Ezeiweka road and Onitsha Owerri road Upper Iweka axis where they destroyed stalls and looted goods .

Schools, banks, markets and petrol filling stations were shut in Onitsha.

In Abakaliki and its environs, popular International Market located on the Tran-Sharan-Highway and commercial banks were all deserted.

All major roads in the city including Water Works Road, Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, Ogbaga Road, Old Enugu Road, and Mile 50 among others were devoid of human and vehicular movements. Parks, relaxation centres and eateries were also shut.

Government offices were almost empty as only few workers came to work.

In Owerri, capital of Imo State, roads, shops, majors banks, schools, offices, service stations, upscale eateries were shut. Fuel stations including the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and markets including the popular Eke-Onuwa, Relief and Alana markets in Owerri were totally lockdown.

However, in the suburbs of the state capital such as the World Bank and Umuguma areas, some traders opened for businesses. One of the traders said he had to open as remaining at home would not provide food for his family.

“I plead with President Buhari to free Nnamdi Kanu so that the people can do their business without fear. Things are hard. Federal Government should release Nnamdi Kanu. But those who must work everyday to be able to eat should not be forced to sit at home, facing hunger,” he pleaded.

In the university town of Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, markets, motor parks, commercial banks, fuel stations, shops, public, privates and missionary schools did not open in compliance of the sit-at-home order.

Although there were free but scanty movements of people and vehicles on the roads.

At the ever-busy Old Motor Park and Peace Mass Transit Park all in Nsukka town was deserted by both passengers and management, even as all the entrance of Ogige Main Market, Nsukka were under lock and key.

Kanu challenges fresh terrorism charges, hires Ozekhome

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has engaged foremost constitutional lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to lead his defence team in the fresh terrorism charges slammed against him by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the trial have been adjourned to Wednesday by Justice Binta Nyako.

In his new brief, Ozekhome was at the court in company with Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who had earlier been leading Kanu’s legal team.

Ejiofor confirmed to newsmen that the change of leadership was to effectively tackle the challenge of the Federal Government.

Ozekhome told newsmen that his decision to take over Kanu’s defence was based on the fact that he was facing an incompetent charge.

“Right to self-determination is inalienable. It is guaranteed under both the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the African Charter on Peoples’ Rights. I am here today because I believe that the charge against the defendant is baseless,” he said.

Meanwhile, the arraignment of the pro-Biafra agitator has been stalled following his objection to the fresh charges.

Kanu, who appeared before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Monday, accused the Federal Government of ambushing him with the new charges.

He accordingly asked the court to allow him time to study the new charges before his plea could be taken.

He was expected to take a fresh plea to an amended 15-count treasonable felony and terrorism charge preferred against him.

The adjournment followed Kanu’s complaint that the Federal Government failed to promptly serve him the fresh 15-count amended charge it brought before the court.

Kanu, through his team of lawyers, led by Ozekhome, further accused government of denying him the necessary facility to defend the charge against him.

Ozekhome told the court that the amended charge was served on them barely 24 hours to the scheduled hearing.

“With due respect, that is not justice. It is ambushing. I know that the Administration if Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) allows them to amend, but this is the 6th amendment they are making, and each time they do it, they serve us a day to the hearing, just to frustrate the trial,” Ozekhome added.

On his part, the prosecution team, led by Mr. Mohammed Labaran from the Federal Ministry of Justice, said it was not opposed to the court granting a short adjournment to enable the defence lawyers to study the charge.

Before adjourning the case till Wednesday, Justice Nyako ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu have a change of clothes.

“I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise,” Justice Nyako added.

In the amended charge signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, M.B. Abubakar, dated January 14, the IPOB leader, who hitherto faced a seven-count charge, was accused of attempting to use his broadcasts to “destabilize the fundamental political and economic structures of Nigeria.”

He was further accused of inciting the public “to stage a violent revolution in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria.”