From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a fresh threat to all Igbo politicians in the country asking them to show concern on the incarceration of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu or face the consequences if matters gets worse for him in detention.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group described as shameful how northern politicians stand by bandits and other terrorists group tormenting the zone while Igbo politicians keep mute on the arrest of Kanu.

“We therefore task all of them including Governors, National Assembly members, Ministers, Commissioners, State lawmakers, Local Government Area Chairmen, all political appointees both current and former to ensure our leader is freed from detention as soon as possible.

” They can’t pretend or feign ignorance at this critical moment in our history and struggle for freedom. If they fail to stand with the people, then they should get ready for the wrath of the people. Should anything happen to our leader while they idly sit back and do or say nothing now, then Biafra land will not be a conducive place for them.

“Again, all those behind the abduction and extra-rendition of our Leader should be ready and prepared to face the bitter consequences of their treachery. Judas’ reward awaits them.

” Again, all along IPOB has been peaceful while our members are being abducted and killed by security agents. Now they have abducted our leader and these so-called Biafran Leaders are keeping sealed lips. It is either they stand with the people or be counted among our enemies.

“Our leader cannot be languishing in detention while these people will pretend that all is well. Their Northern counterparts are shamelessly defending Fulani bandits and terrorists rampaging communities across the country yet these weaklings cannot speak out against the injustice against their own.

“Enough is enough! No more sitting on the fence. Everyone must declare his/her stance now.

“As long as our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains incarcerated in Abuja, all the politicians from ward level to federal level including traditional rulers, stakeholders and religious leaders will never have peace till he comes out except they wake up now.” Powerful threaten.

